Tantra Hills: Gym instructor killed for sleeping with a married woman (VIDEO)
Tantra Hills: Gym instructor killed for sleeping with a married woman (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Little as he is affectionately known by some residents of Tantra Hills has been shot to death in the wee hours of today.

The deceased according to a source is a gym instructor in the area and is suspected to have been killed because of his affair with another man’s wife.

According to the source, some unknown men arrived at the house of Little between 2 am to 3 am to shoot him.

It continued that some people who know were heard whispering that they warned him to stay away from the woman since it could land him in trouble but he failed to listen to them.

The Police have however commenced investigations into the murder.

Source:Ghpage

Thursday, July 22, 2021
