Brighton player Tariq Lamptey was spotted at the AFCON2023 qualifying match between Ghana and Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports stadium last night.

Lamptey, 21, is in Ghana on vacation as he prepares to change his nationality from England to Ghana.

He reportedly declined a call-up to the England U-21 squad because he wanted to consider his options, despite Ghana FA officials attempting to persuade him to play for the country.

Tariq Lamptey at Black Stars game

Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari scored in the second half to give Otto Addo’s team all three points.

They face the Central African Republic in their second group encounter on Sunday.