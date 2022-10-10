type here...
Some people want to tarnish my image & bring my ministry down...
News

Some people want to tarnish my image & bring my ministry down – Nana Agradaa

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Agradaa speaks after reports of scamming her church members
Embattled fetish priest turned Evangelist Patricia Asieduaa aka Nana Agradaa in a video defending herself over multiple scamming allegations against her by some members of her church, made a profound claim.

The founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry said a lot of people dislike her and for that matter are doing all they can to dent and destroy her and her ministry.

She referenced back to the days when a group of people gathered and demonstrated against her when she was to be ordained fully into Ministry.

Again Agradaa mentioned in the video that as a means to break her, it was alleged that she killed her daughter and used her for sacrifice before building her church.

This and many more are some of the reason that has made her conclude that some people wish her downfall in her newfound ‘profession’ as an Evangelist.

Again Nana Agradaa explained herself in a video, she insisted she did not defraud anyone as perpetuated by victims seen in widely circulated videos demanding refunds of their monies.

According to Agradaa, she indeed promised the money but it was only meant for registered members of her church who needed financial support to start their businesses and so new members who were attending church for the first time did not yet qualify for the money.

She said if new members offered money to support the church and did not receive anything in return from her, they should count that as new members and that their opportune time will surely come and therefore should not attribute that to fraud.

