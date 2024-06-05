type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI still have a tattoo of Medikal - Fella Makafui
Entertainment

I still have a tattoo of Medikal – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Fella-Makafui-and-Medikal
Fella-Makafui-and-Medikal

Months after Medikal cleaned the tattoo of his ex-wife on his arm, Fella Makafui revealed in an exclusive interview that she still has a tattoo of Medikal.

According to the actress who stormed the studios of GhPage, she was questioned about the tattoos on her body.

In explaining the tattoos on her body, she mentioned she has Samuel tattooed on her body.

When questioned who was Samuel? she responded by revealing the person was her former husband Medikal.

On why she still has that tattoo on her body when the other party has cleared her name on his arm, Fella Makafui responded she is keeping the tattoo on her arm forever because it was a nice name.

She went on to say Samuel was a nice name and aside from that they had a nice time together and the result was their daughter Island.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways