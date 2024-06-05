Months after Medikal cleaned the tattoo of his ex-wife on his arm, Fella Makafui revealed in an exclusive interview that she still has a tattoo of Medikal.

According to the actress who stormed the studios of GhPage, she was questioned about the tattoos on her body.

In explaining the tattoos on her body, she mentioned she has Samuel tattooed on her body.

When questioned who was Samuel? she responded by revealing the person was her former husband Medikal.

On why she still has that tattoo on her body when the other party has cleared her name on his arm, Fella Makafui responded she is keeping the tattoo on her arm forever because it was a nice name.

She went on to say Samuel was a nice name and aside from that they had a nice time together and the result was their daughter Island.

Watch the video below: