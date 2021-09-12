type here...
Taxi driver arrested after confessing to his involvement in several murders on live TV

By Kweku Derrick
police arrest taxi driver
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver, Felix Ansah, for allegedly killing several persons for ritual purposes.

The taxi driver was arrested following an interview he granted to Onua TV on September 2, 2021, where he alleged that he had killed several persons for ritual purposes.

Following his admission of the alleged commission of such acts, he was arrested to assist in Police investigations.

In a statement dated September 12, 2021, the Police said “he will be put before court on Monday, September 13, 2021, to be placed on remand for thorough investigations into the allegations to continue.”

“Further updates will be communicated duly,” the Police added.

Below is the full statement:

Source:GHPage

