Taxi driver arrested whiles transporting suspected human bones

The two were arrested whiles sending human bones to a fetish priest

By Naa Lamptey
A taxi driver has been arrested in the Ayensuano district of the Eastern region of Ghana whiles transporting suspected human parts.

The suspects, Awatey David Okra, 22, a driver and his accomplice, Amenuvor Nicholas, 20, were arrested by residents of Kwamekyere, a community in the Ayensuano District upon a tip-off.

According to the local police, the Unit Committee Chairman of Kwamekyere Electoral Area – Aware Isaac, accompanied by two others upon a tip-off intercepted a Daewoo taxi cab with registration number GE 5063-15 with suspects – Awatey David Okra, 22, driver and Amenuvor Nicholas, 20, on April 7, 2021, at about 10:30 pm from Suhum direction towards Kwamekyere, a community in the District for allegedly carrying human bones.

They conducted a search in the taxi which revealed a black suitcase containing some old bones suspected to be human bones.

The police arrested the suspects and upon interrogation, they said that one Djoka of Niifio near Suhum sent them to deliver the suspected human bones to a fetish priest named Gagba of Kwamekyere village in the same district.

The suspects led the Police to visit the shrine of the said Gagba but the fetish priest had escaped.

Upon further investigation at the shrine, the police spotted a newly buried pot within the premises containing an old skull also suspected to be a human skull and a pan stuffed with fetish regalia.

This incident is happening few days after the murder of a 10-year-old boy by the name Ishmael by two teenagers called Nicholas and Felix in Kasoa.

Together with this and other incidents of killings for money rituals linked to fetish priests in recent times has created national concerns.

Source:GHPage

Sunday, April 11, 2021
