Taxi Driver Daniel Afful goes missing

By Armani Brooklyn

A 25-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver, Daniel Afful has gone missing.

Here’s an account from his family as they are currently searching for his whereabouts;

“!He’s a taxi driver who works only at Night. He left home on 15th July around 7:30 PM and he’s till not back home .Someone else answers his phone calls and claims to be a doctor from 37 Military Hospital.

This supposed doctor claims he was robbed and beaten by an armed robbers leaving him unconscious.The self acclaimed doctor is also demanding GHS 500″

