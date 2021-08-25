- Advertisement -

The taxi driver who was arrested for speeding off with a police officer hanging on his bonnet has been jailed by the Koforidua Circuit Court B.

The court presided by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei jailed the driver, identified as Daniel Ofori for two years.

Daniel Ofori was also banned from driving for five years after he was charged with dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

The facts presented by Inspector Geshon Dafeamekpor told the court that the taxi driver, who was being monitored by the police MTTD for other road traffic infractions was spotted at the Galloway traffic and ordered to park.

He refused and drove away with Sergeant Asante Peprah who jumped on the bonnet in an attempt to avoid being run over by the taxi driver.

Daniel Ofori was however forced to stop after another driver blocked his path, leading to his arrest.

He was, however, granted bail after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Well, Daniel Ofori has been sentenced to 6 months and 24 months on each count to be run concurrently.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who was pleased with the court ruling said this will serve as a deterrent to other drivers and road users.

“This is a warning to other drivers, especially the recalcitrant ones whose attitude and demeanor on the road is repugnant not only to road traffic users and law enforcement officers but even to pedestrians”, the DSP added.

Video of the incident that happened in February 2020 went viral on social media.