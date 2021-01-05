Taxi driver plays with his joystick in front of female passengers

- Advertisement -

A ridiculous video of a taxi driver stroking his pecker in the presence of two female passengers has hit social media.

Netizens are left in disgust by the utter display of buffoonery in the video. The incident reportedly happened in Nigeria.

The video shows the driver suddenly pulling out his junk while driving the ladies to their destination.

Shockingly, the young man was heard asking the ladies to help him yank it till he was relieved, and they refused.

Taxi Driver strikes his joystick in the presence of female passengers pic.twitter.com/s3Wq9XsxXQ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 5, 2021

The ladies who are yet to be identified took the video as evidence for the harassment that went on during their ride.

They looked on as this crazy young man did his own thing till he climaxed. According to the passengers, they were in shock the whole time this went on.

Furthermore, they lamented that it was no longer safe for young women to go out in Nigeria anymore.

This young man has taken harrassment to a whole new level with his recent display and he clearly needs mental help.