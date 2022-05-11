Taxi driver who returned money left in his car receives 20,000 cedis from Dr Bawumia

- Advertisement -

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has gifted 20,000 cedis to the taxi driver who returned a passenger’s 8,000 cedis she left in his car.

The taxi driver identified as Kwesi Ackon received a whooping 20,000 cedis from Dr. Bawumia for his kind gesture.

This taxi driver has been in the news recently after videos of him and the crying market women went viral.

The market woman who was out of words expressed gratitude to the driver after he returned the 8,000 cedis she left in her car.

“God bless you. We have not slept since the money got missing. We had lost hope. Thank you very much. May you be blessed”, the woman said amidst tears.



This action by the Vice President has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Read some comments below;

Eric Abaah wrote; “At least he showed we still have honest people alive in Ghana. This makes me believe we will take Ghana to the promise land. Hope alive. God bless him”.

Ernest Dorzie added; “Great gesture. I hope this will touch some nerves for a lot other people to do same. I hope the taxi driver who took away my phone will see this and repent”.

Mutal Muteet also stated; “God bless Bawumia for this kind gesture. There’s reward in goodness”.

Kekeli added; “How I wish the politicians are honest with us like this taxi driver”.

Yaw Godson said; “This is all what they know instead of creating jobs for Ghanaians. What a useless country”.