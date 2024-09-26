Taxi driver reveals how galamsayers buried a pregnant woman alive for more gold

A taxi driver has come forward with a chilling account of how a pregnant woman was buried alive in Osino Heman by galamsayers.

The driver, who chose to remain anonymous, shared his disturbing experience during a call to Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme.



According to the driver, the horrifying event took place four years ago when he was hired by three armed miners and a fetish priest.

The men led him to a remote site in Osino Heman, where he witnessed the unimaginable.

“They picked up a Mallam from Sehwi Akontombra, and we drove to Osino Heman. When we got there, they already had a pregnant woman they had planned to bury alive,”- He revealed.

What made the situation even more heartbreaking was the woman’s plea for water before the ritual began.

However, her cries were ignored by the Mallam, who insisted that giving her water would ruin the ritual and stop them from finding more gold.

“She begged for water, but the Mallam said no. Then, right in front of me, they buried her alive. It was terrifying,” – The driver recounted.

He added that the entire act took less than 10 minutes, and the men pointed guns at him to keep him from fleeing.

Shaken and horrified, the driver claims he immediately reported the incident to the Osino police, but to his dismay, the officer dismissed his story and warned him to stay silent.

For four years, the driver says he has carried the heavy burden of this gruesome memory.