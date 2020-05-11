- Advertisement -

Prophet TB Joshua, founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations after his return from the mountains with a powerful message from God has dropped the first prophecy.

According to him, there will be a massive hard time in the world after coronavirus fades from the face of the earth.

He said that the Almighty Lord revealed the prophecy to him, asking people to strengthen themselves for a big impact.

T.B Joshua indicated that many may adapt to the hard life coming after the covid-19 whilst others may fall off-grid and die since they can’t stand the pain and pressure that would come.

The man of God advised family members and the youths to cut their coats according to their sizes ie, stop overspending and doing things which are beyond them and prepare, for what is coming is unthinkable.

In his words he said; “Something must happen – and that seems to be happening now. Sometimes God allows situations like this – I mean disappointment or something more serious – so that you can take your proper position and possessions. Sometimes it is to enable you to get to where you belong. I know where I belong!

Ask your family members to cut their coat according to their clothes. If any of them was living big before, they have to prepare to adjust now to the situation that is coming. Check your store and bring out the things you may need to sell. Right now, you need to be living modestly.

Whatever you might have received by injustice will go. It is only our genuine sweat that will see us through while nature is ready to take its course. God just started this judgment somewhere. It will soon get to me; it will soon get to you. Let us be ready.