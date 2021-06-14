type here...
TB Joshua’s daughter, Sarah, welcomes baby boy on late father’s birthday

By Kweku Derrick
The first daughter of late Nigerian preacher T.B. Joshua has reportedly put to bed, a week after the demise of her father.

Sarah Joshua, who is a private legal practitioner, gave birth to a boy on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The day also marks T.B Joshua’s birthday. He would have turned 58 years old.

Sarah Joshua is married to a Tanzanian man named Brain Moshi.

Nigerians have interpreted her birth as the return of TB who is probably coming back to fulfill all that he was destined for before the cold hands of death snatched him to its bosom unexpectedly.

The family of the late Temitope Balogun Joshua known worldwide as Prophet T.B Joshua have announced the date for his funeral and burial ceremony.

According to the family, TB Joshua is set to be buried on July 9, 2021, at his church in Lagos State Nigeria. The burial ceremony would commence from July 5 through to July 9, 2021.

Source:GHPage

