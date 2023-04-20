- Advertisement -

A teacher who couldn’t control her anger beat one of her students mercilessly for slapping her.

According to the source, Xaviera Steel, a substitute teacher at the school in Nash County, North Carolina saw the student operating her phone during lesson time and confiscated the phone from her.

The student who wasn’t happy with the teacher’s decision decided to confront the teacher to retrieve her phone.

The young student decided to take things personally by touching the teacher who warned her to stop touching her but the student paid no attention to her.

The student tried to slap the teacher which angered her more and she decided to teach the student a lesson by engaging in a fistfight with the student.

Watch the video below:

