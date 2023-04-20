type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTeacher beats up a Female student mercilessly for slapping her
Entertainment

Teacher beats up a Female student mercilessly for slapping her

By Qwame Benedict
Student-and-Teacher
Student-and-Teacher
- Advertisement -

A teacher who couldn’t control her anger beat one of her students mercilessly for slapping her.

According to the source, Xaviera Steel, a substitute teacher at the school in Nash County, North Carolina saw the student operating her phone during lesson time and confiscated the phone from her.

The student who wasn’t happy with the teacher’s decision decided to confront the teacher to retrieve her phone.

Also Read: Shugatiti sue a self-styled Pastor

The young student decided to take things personally by touching the teacher who warned her to stop touching her but the student paid no attention to her.

The student tried to slap the teacher which angered her more and she decided to teach the student a lesson by engaging in a fistfight with the student.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Obrafour sues Drake for $10 million for copyright infringement

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News