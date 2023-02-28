- Advertisement -

A female primary school teacher has taken practical teaching to a different and least-expected level as she brought a big live cow to her classroom to teach her pupils its parts.

A video capturing the dramatic practical lesson has surfaced online and it is fast in circulation and sparking serious reactions.

The basic 3 pupils though a bit frightened were excited to see the cow in their midst.

They could be heard mentioning the parts with the assistance of their equally excited teacher.

The twerking and whistling government is very proud they have invested in Education and pupils can practically learn parts of a cow? pic.twitter.com/2epnJdcJdb — dunco askofu (@duncoaskofu_) February 26, 2023

Do you think it was wise for the Teacher to have brought a live cow who poses as a great threat to the safety of the kids?