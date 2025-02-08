A video is currently trending on social media of an alleged teacher enjoying quality time with one of his female students during a jama session.

The alleged teacher said to be from Effiduasi Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region enjoyed himself as he was seen behind the backside of a female student and seriously grinding her in the full glare of other students.

This moment was captured when some students decided to entertain themselves with jama during an inter-school competition popularly known as Interco which happened at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The teacher was sandwiched by two female students from the video available on social media.

Some people after watching the video have shared their displeasure about the alleged teacher.

Check out some comments below:

@_mrahenkorah: “e pain me say i no go the miss school some”

@Brattanooo: “No wonder the students no dey respect them again

Wei y3 teacher?”

@enoch_kabange: “Some of these I feel it should be verified if he’s actually the teacher before posting…”

@mcsoul9: “a know am , he be national service personnel. Allow am, government self no dey pay am. make ein enjoy ein body small.”

@GabbySirh: “He thought people plenty for there so no one would notice oo??”

@mina_winst: “There’s familiarity and it didn’t just start there!”