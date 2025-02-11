type here...
Teacher commits suicide after lady he sponsored to Canada broke up with him

By Qwame Benedict
A yet-to-be-identified Teacher has taken his life out of depression after his serious girlfriend broke up with him after all the investments he made in her.

It said that the deceased who is based in Washington an area closer to Ashaiman after entering into a relationship with this lady went for a first loan and invested the loan into a cosmetic shop for the lady.

Since he was a government worker and qualified for a loan at any financial institution, went in for another loan and this time around used the money to sponsor the lady to Canada to seek greener pastures.

According to a neighbour of the deceased, the teacher was doing all these things because he was madly in love with the lady and was hoping their relationship ended in marriage.

But things took a turn when the lady before leaving Ghana for Canada gave out the keys to the cosmetic shop to her mother to operate in her absence.

Unhappy with the lady’s decision to give the keys to the shop to her mother, he reached out to her to inform her mother to hand over the store keys to him so he could operate the store to pay off the loans he had taken.

The source disclosed that the failure of his girlfriend’s mother to release the keys to him made him sad but he endured until months later when he received a break-up text from his girlfriend.

This got him more depressed and he even informed some friends that he was planning on ending his life because he couldn’t take it any longer and couldn’t pay off the loan.

His corpse was found in his room a few hours ago in a decomposition state after he was not seen for the past three days.

Washington - GhPage
