News

Teacher commits suicide after losing Ghc $380 betting game
News

Teacher commits suicide after losing Ghc $380 betting game

By Mr. Tabernacle

A teacher at Nyamira Boys High School in Kenya is reported to have taken his own life following a loss in an online casino bet.

The deceased, identified as Kevin Omwenga, served as a Chemistry and Mathematics instructor at Nyamira Boys Secondary School in Nyamira, Kenya, as per Area Assistant Chief Johnson Manyara.

According to Citizen Digital, Omwenga, an enthusiast of the Aviator betting game, had accrued significant debt, estimated at around Ksh50,000 ($380), borrowing most of it from fellow teachers, with a major portion of these funds allegedly lost while playing the game.

Manyara indicated that Omwenga had borrowed a substantial sum but lost the majority of it through the Aviator game.

Principal George Onkundi of Nyamira Boys School mentioned that Omwenga was last sighted near the school on Wednesday but did not attend work.

Although not yet officially employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Omwenga had been teaching under the Board of Management (BOM) for the past four years. The principal remarked that Omwenga had not exhibited any signs of stress.

Concern heightened when calls to Omwenga’s phone went unanswered on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leading some colleagues to visit his residence to check on him.

After repeated attempts to contact him, they peered through a window and discovered Omwenga’s body hanging.

Subsequently, the police and the area assistant chief were notified and arrived at the scene.

Omwenga’s wife and their one-year-old child were away visiting his ailing mother in the village during the incident. The body was later transported to Nyamira Referral Hospital.

Source:Ghpage

