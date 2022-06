- Advertisement -

A trainee teacher in the Asorkore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has reportedly impregnated 24 girls in his school.

According to the report, the teacher is a level 400 student who was on his teacher practice duty in a public school in the area.

Additionally, the said teacher impregnated the headmistress of the school and also got four other female teachers impregnated.

He is said to be in police custody after his well-calculated whims were exposed by curious community members.