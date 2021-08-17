- Advertisement -

Reports reaching us indicate that a teacher in Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality in the Central Region has allegedly impregnated three girls from his school.

This was revealed at the revelation during a seminar by the Ghana Education Service’ Counselling and Guidance Centre at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region to equip school-based counsellors on the need to offer psychosocial support to school kids.

According to Dr Kyeremeh Tawiah Dabone a lecturer with the University of Cape Coast Counselling Centre, the situation is threatening the future prospects of the young girls in the municipality.

He added that a formal complaint has been lodged against the teacher for appropriate sanctions to be applied against him.

Seven other girls have also been impregnated by their close relatives in the municipality.

Dr Kyeremeh said the COVID-19 restrictions exposed the children to all forms of abuse which are unusual and has led to psychological effects among the children.

Stephen Asare Brew, the Kwadaso Municipal Educational Coordinator of the Counsellor and Guidance unit of GES, also stated that these abuses have affected the children physiologically leading to suicide among some of them.

He added that the children, who have been exposed to some of these abuses and are suffering psychologically, need immediate counselling to rescue them.

Mr Brew said sexual abuse by teachers is against the code of ethics of GES staff, adding that GES is committed to punishing any teacher who is involved in the act.

He explained that several students, who are victims of teacher-student sexual abuse, fail to report to the proper authorities making it difficult to issue sanctions to the teachers.