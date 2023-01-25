Teacher Kwadwo romantically shows his new heavily endowed girlfriend

Ghanaian comedian Teacher Kwadwo is out with a new catch.

This time around, he has gone for a heavily endowed, chubby-like lady as his girlfriend.

In a video he shared on social media to make it official, Teacher Kwadwo romantically gave his audience an idea of who this lucky person is.

Aside from the romantic undertones, Teacher Kwadwo opened the car door to help her step out. The attention was shifted to the huge yet nice backside of the lady.

“Teacher Kwadwo likes big things,” one of his commentators said.

Teacher Kwadewo, after his fallout with the Ghana Education Service, where he was thrown out, appears to be enjoying life even better.

The new lady she has flaunted is obviously a huge achievement that she would like the entire world to see.