Teacher slashes colleague with machete over an internship lady in school

The Police in Kirinyaga County are currently in hold of a teacher for allegedly slashing his colleague teacher in the same school with machete.

A report by OB network in Kenya indicates the the incident took place at Karoti Girls’ High School following a disagreement between the suspect and the victim over a lady who is doing an internship at the school.

It is has been reported that the suspect who is believed to be having a love affair with the internship lady picked intelligence that his colleague is trying to have sexual advances with his partner.

This actually led to a fist exchanges with his colleague in the staff common room causing a huge drama as students of the school leaving their classes to watch what was happening.

Mr Alfonse Orina, was subsequently rushed to hospital with injuries all over on his head.

The lady who is in middle of this pathetic drama is reportedly a fourth year student at the university who is only in the school for only 6 months undertaking her teaching practice.

“The two male teachers are in a love affair with one female teacher. We have also recovered the weapon he reportedly used to attack his colleague in the school compound,”

The Mwea East police boss Daniel Katavi confirmed the news as he indicated the suspect has been charged with an attempted murder.