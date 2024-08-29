A teacher from Kasoa identified as Joshua Adu Guni, is on his knees begging for help after using money meant for his father’s hospital bills on sports betting.

After several warnings of sports betting being addictive, some people still ignore it and continue to stake bets even with the least money they have on them.

According to Joshua, he was introduced to sports betting in 2019 by a friend and became addicted to the act in 2020 because his friend had won a bet and gave him some of the money.

He continued that it all started when his uncle gave him some plumbing materials to be sold and he made Ghc7000 from that sale. He went to his Uncle’s house to give him the money but was told he had travelled out of town.

Joshua added that three days later he started using the money to stake bets to get money more but before he came to his senses, he had already spent all the money.

He went on to say that aside that, he also owes his mother Ghc5000 due to betting and now money meant to pay for his father’s hospital bill has also been spent on betting.

Narrating his story, he had this to say; “I started betting in 2019, but my addiction deepened in 2020 when a friend introduced me to roulette at a casino,” he said, as quoted by Onua Online.

“He didn’t exactly teach me, but he used my phone to place bets and gave me money when he won, which piqued my interest.”

“My uncle asked me to sell his plumbing materials, and after doing so, I had GH¢7,000. I tried to give him the money, but he wasn’t around. Three days later, I started using the money to gamble bit by bit, and before I knew it, it was all gone.

“I will be very happy if someone wants to help me. If there is a rehab, and someone wants to take me there, I am fully committed. Even if it’s right now, I am ready to stop.”