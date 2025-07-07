type here...
Teacher threathens to end it all after losing GHS 400K to forex trading

By Armani Brooklyn
A crying Teacher

A professional teacher in Damongo, Savannah Region, is threatening to take his own life after losing close to GHS400,000 in forex trading.

According to him, he initially made substantial gains when he ventured into online forex trading about 3-4 years ago, prompting him to invest more.

However, things took a drastic turn when the losses began.

A crying Teacher

In a desperate attempt to recover his money, he said he sold off items from his once-booming electrical shop, gave out the shop for rent, and channelled all the funds into the trade, only to lose everything.

The teacher, who was once well-respected in the community for supporting needy students and operating a thriving business, recounted how his situation deteriorated further. He went on to sell personal belongings and even a piece of family land in another failed attempt to chase his losses.

Now facing backlash from his parents, who recently found out about the sale of the family property, the distraught teacher says he sees no reason to continue living

