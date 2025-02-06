type here...
Politics

Teacher Trainees & Nursing Students Should Take Students’ Loans To Feed Themselves- Haruna Iddrisu

By Mzta Churchill

After revealing that it makes no sense to be feeding students at the tertiary level, minister for education, Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed further plans.

Addressing a meeting with the heads of colleges in Ghana, Haruna Iddrisu stated that “There is no way you should be feeding a student at the tertiary level”.

According to him, instead of feeding the students at the tertiary level, they have decided “to work out a transition from the allowance into an enhanced student loan for them to feed themselves”.

Talking about the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, the minister of education said “But in the interim, they will still get the allowances. I cannot conceive of a student in a higher education institution being fed.”

