Team Eternity sorrowfully breaks silence on Nhyria’s shocking demise (Video)

Ghanaian gospel music group, Team Eternity, has officially released a statement following the tragic and untimely death of one of their cherished members, Nhyira Marfo Okyere.

The statement, which was shared across the group’s social media platforms, comes in the wake of a flood of online tributes and condolences from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Nhyira

In their official statement, Team Eternity expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their dear sister and colleague.

The group acknowledged the profound impact Nhyira had on their music and ministry, describing her as a pillar of strength and an embodiment of faith.

The group also extended their condolences to Nhyira’s family, friends, and fans, asking for prayers during this difficult time.