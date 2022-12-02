“My BP has now abnormally risen up”- Tearful reactions on social media as Ghana loses to Uruguay

Ghana’s dream to qualify to the Round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar FIFA world has come to an end. The team couldn’t beat the strong side Uruguay,

Following the disappointing loss to Suarez’s team, some Ghanaians on social media have shared some interesting reactions.

A greater number of Ghanaian Football fanatics have directed their anger at Dede Ayew for killing the spirit of the team after missing a penalty that could have put Ghana in a comfortable lead.

Below are a few reactions gathered

Solja-boy Minkin: Dede Ayew wanted to erase Asamoah Gyan’s records. Then God blessed him with the penalty against the same Uruguay.Now Dede, you see your life

Don Buaro Wan: Watching Ghana match is like when MTN says ‘ you’ve just 1 mint remaining’

Nhyiraba Eddy Junior: Let me sleep for my own sake. I can’t keep watching, Bp is not far from me