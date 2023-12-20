Tears as potential groom dies three days to his wedding

- Advertisement -

Friends of a groom-to-be, Abraham Basif, have been thrown into mourning after he died three days before his wedding.

A Facebook user, Theophilus Baba, made the sad announcement concerning Basif’s death on his page on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of the deceased, Basif wrote:

“Death of a young promising man hurt me to my bone but God knows it all. I never knew the day I came to see you in the hospital was our last meeting on earth, brother. I am supposed to be typing congratulations on your picture this week Friday and Saturday but we judge God faithful in all.”

Checks on the Facebook page of Basif showed that his last post dated November 29, 2023, was an invite to his wedding scheduled to hold on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23.

Basif had shared the wedding invitation and pre-wedding photos of himself and his fiancee with the caption, “He made all things beautiful in his time. Please join us as we celebrate the faithfulness of God over our lives.”

Following Baba’s announcement, other friends of the deceased also mourned Basif on their Facebook pages.

Suleiman Naphysah wrote, “I can’t believe the news. This is so hard to bear for everyone who knows you. Rest on, Abraham Basif.”

Voiceman Austine wrote, “Rest in peace, brother. What will now happen to your wedding next tomorrow, sir? Heart broken.”