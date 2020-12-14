type here...
News

Tears flow as Kelvynboy loses father; social media reacts

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kelvynboy loses father
Kelvynboy loses father
Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Kelvynboy has lost his father identified as Solomon Owusu Yeboah.

The musician took to his social media pages on Sunday, December 13, 2020, to announce the unexpected news to his fans and followers.

”I Woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh, what a year ??? Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah…till we meet again. God always knows best,” the Mea hitmaker wrote online as he broke this sad news.

See screenshot below;

Kelvynboy loses father
Kelvynboy loses father

Some music stars who got shocked by this painful tidings reacted. Below are few of them garnered;

Mrdrewofficial: ”My condolences bro .. we Dey together .”

Iamphylxgh: ”Sorry King! My condolences to you and your family .” @kalybos1 also wrote: ”My condolence superstar…. hmm such a sad news. Be strong .”

Djmicsmith: ”Stay strong brother.”

Kelvynboy’s father’s demise comes after Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as Quamina MP, lost his dad through an accident that occurred on the Accra-Akosombo highway weeks ago.

Source:GHPAGE

