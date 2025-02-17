type here...
Tears flow as lady reportedly pays police officers to torture guy to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigeria – A middle-aged man, Oguda Mujeed Igbayitabu, has reportedly died under disturbing circumstances while in police custody at Ikota Police Station.

According to Mujeed’s family, he was unlawfully arrested and detained following a minor argument with his neighbour.

As reported, the said neighbour facilitated his arrest, leading to his detention by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Shockingly, reports suggest that while in custody, Mujeed was subjected to severe torture, which ultimately led to his untimely death.

To make matters worse, the officers allegedly moved his body to the mortuary without informing or seeking consent from his family.

What makes the story more heartbreaking is the fact that Mujeed’s wife is heavily pregnant and expecting her first child with her now-late husband

