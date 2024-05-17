Tears Flow as Junior Pope is buried today – Heartbreaking Video of wife, children, mother bitterly crying

Nollywood star John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, known as Junior Pope, is being laid to rest today.

The final funeral rites for Junior Pope took place in his hometown, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Family members, Friends, and loved ones have gathered to pay their last respects to Jnr Pope as he embarks on his eternal journey. Photos on social media show Junior Pope’s three young sons attending the funeral.

In a viral video, the children appear focused and sad, deeply affected by the events. Junior Pope’s wife is seen holding their toddler, who seems quite unaware of the situation.

Another video shows Junior Pope’s mother wailing, completely inconsolable. The reaction on social media has been overwhelming, with many expressing their prayers and condolences for the kids and the family.

Junior Pope tragically drowned in the River Niger while returning from a film set in Asaba, Delta State, without a life jacket.