Suzzy Pinamang has arrived home from the UK after a successful eye surgery sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama.

In an emotional yet beautiful video, Suzzy’s family who eagerly awaited her return were filmed shedding tears while praising the name of the Lord and thanking Ibrahim Maham as well.

Suzzy who was also happy to see her family once again, beamed with a glittering smile as she hugged her mother and other present family members.