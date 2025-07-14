type here...
Teenage girls filmed fighting over a man

By Armani Brooklyn
Teenage girls fighting

A video of two Ghanaian teenage girls fighting over a boy has gone viral on social media.

The fight which occurred during the weekend took place shortly after the pair and their friends were on their way home after attending a pool party at a nearby hotel.

According to eyewitnesses who filmed and later uploaded the footage, tensions flared on their way back home when a dispute erupted over a boy both girls are allegedly romantically involved with.

In the viral video, the two girls are seen slapping, dragging, and hurling stones at each other in a heated brawl, while others at the scene tried to restrain them.

