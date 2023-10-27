type here...
News

Teenage student dies after receiving over 130 strokes of cane from headmaster

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A 16-year-old student, Marwanu Nuhu Sambo has tragically died after receiving over 130 strokes of the cane from the principal and vice principal of Al-Azhar Academy in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The incident which occurred on October 20, 2023, was due to the student’s absence from school.

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) has ordered the closure of the school while investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses have revealed the horrifying details of the incident that took place on the school premises.

According to them, Marwanu Nuhu Sambo was brought to the assembly ground and subjected to over 130 strokes of the cane by the vice principal.

He was then taken to the principal’s office, where the principal, vice principal, and another staff member named Musa continued to brutally assault him.

Students described the scene as an excessive and violent punishment, with the vice principal even striking the student repeatedly on the head.

The school premises have been sealed pending the outcome of the investigation. The authorities are determined to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served.

