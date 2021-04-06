15 years old Felix Nyarko and 18 years old Nicholas Kini who killed 10 years old Ismael at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana for money rituals have been remanded into police custody.

Herlordship Justice Rosemond Allotey who presided over the murder case upon the request from the prosecutor Chief Inspector Ernest Abor remanded the two boys into police custody for two weeks. They will be brought back to the court on 20th April 2021.

One of the two teenagers will be kept at the Kasoa police station and the remaining boy will be kept at Budumburam police station for the duration of the remand.

Felix Nyarko who is a minor will be tried at the juvenile court whiles Nicholas Kini who has reached the adult age of 18 years will be tried at the Ofankor District Court. That means the earlier reports that Felix is 18yrs and Nickolas is 19 years old are false.

Listen to what occurred in court today as reported by Seth Mantey for UTV

The two teenage boys incurred the wrath of Ghanaians when they murdered in cold blood a small boy, Ismael, in order to harvest his body parts to perform money rituals.

They struck the kid with a block and hit his head with a stick and an ax which killed him instantly according to reports.

They confessed after they were caught that they intended to deliver the kid to a juju man who will perform money rituals for them.