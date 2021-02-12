Tell us where you are getting your money from because it’s not from music- Teephlow dares Medikal

Teephlow is not slowing down in his beef with Medikal as he has thrown another jab at the AMG rapper. In a new interview with Zylofon FM, Teephlow has boldly claimed Medikal is just throwing dust into the eyes of his fans.

Teephlow said Medikal should be bold and tell Ghanaians where he is getting his money from because we all know it’s not from music.

The Fanti rapper dared Medikal to show the stats of his organic streams so that they can be compared to his earnings.

Citing an example, Teephlow revealed Sarkodie Who is the biggest artist and highest-earning can’t even boast of the so-called wealth Medikal keeps flaunting and yet claiming it’s from music.

“He can’t say the money is from music. If it is so, he should show us stats of his organic streams so that we can measure the earnings”, Teephlow said.

“We are not even making money from playing shows because of Coronavirus yet Medikal is making money everyday and buying Range Rover daily and he claims it’s from music” Teephlow added.

There has been a raging beef between Medikal and Teephlow on social media for days now. It all started when Medikal who is undoubtedly one of the biggest artists in Ghana gave advice to upcoming artists on how to blow.

He advised them not to try to be competitive or make attempts to impress anyone in the music business. This advice did not sit well with Teephlow who also hit back and gave his own side of the advice to young artists.

Immediately the banter started and it’s been a war of words since then. Medikal even went as far as saying he will only drop a diss for Teephlow if he pays him.