Telenovelas that got Ghanaians glued to their TV sets

Telenovelas have emerged as an important part of Ghanaian television culture, engaging viewers with their engaging plots and lively characters.

These serialized dramas have crossed cultural barriers, delivering a blend of romance, mystery, and emotional depth that appeals to local audiences.

As Ghanaians have become fascinated with the fascinating world of telenovelas, several programs have generated discussions on love, family, and societal issues, cementing their place as an entertainment backbone.

Shows from Latin America, notably from Mexico, have won the hearts of many, resulting in a devoted fan following that eagerly awaits new episodes. This phenomenon has had an impact on viewing habits, encouraging community experiences as families and friends gather to watch and discuss their favourite series.

We bring you the list of some of these series

Esmeralda

Esmeralda

This Mexican telenovela got a lot of Ghanaians glued to their TV sets as it was one of the earliest telenovelas to be shown on mainstream television.

In the story, Rodolfo Peñareal is desperate for a male heir, leading to a tragic decision after his wife, Blanca, gives birth to a girl. Believing the girl is dead after a difficult birth, a midwife and Blanca’s nanny, Crisanta, conspire to switch the newborns with a boy born in a poorer household, whose mother dies during labour. Despite the intentions to appease Rodolfo, the girl, named Esmeralda, is alive but blind, while the boy, José Armando, is raised in wealth.

-- AD --

2. Wild at Heart (Marie Cruz)

Wild At Heart

Wild At Heart popularly known as Marie Cruz was another Mexican Telenovela that got the majority of Ghanaians rushing home after work to watch because they couldn’t afford to miss an episode.

The story is about Maricruz Olivares who lives with her grandfather Ramiro and her Deaf sister Solita in a humble shack near the Narvaéz ranch, owned by siblings Miguel and Octavio, whose ranch is struggling due to Miguel’s mismanagement. Octavio, a pilot in need of money, initially plans to sell the land but becomes captivated by Maricruz when he defends her from his foreman. Angered by her mistreatment, he decides to marry her to teach his brother and sister-in-law, Lucia, a lesson, despite Maricruz facing judgment and disdain from those around her.

3. Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya

Thanks to Adom TV, Kumkum Bhagya became one of the most-watched telenovelas in the country after they managed to translate the series into Twi to serve their viewers who are mostly Twi-speaking people.

Because of how popular the show was, Adom TV flew down some of the cast of the show to Ghana to meet with their fans here in the motherland.

4. La supa Dora

La Usurpadora

La Supa Dora was one of the first series that introduced the Ghanaian populace to the world of telenovelas.

La Supa Dora’s plot talks about Paola and Paulina who were twins and separated at infancy. Paulina is a kind and honest woman who lives in poverty and is betrothed to a simple man named Osvaldo (who is seeing another woman). Paola, on the other side, is a wealthy, frivolous, and nasty lady with numerous boyfriends, including her brother-in-law, Willy. She is married to Carlos Daniel Bracho, a wealthy individual.

5. Secreto De Amor

secreto de amor

Metro TV in the 2000’s also introduced us to Secreto De Amor which had cast such as Maria Clara and Carlos Raul taking up the lead role.

Maria Clara is a hardworking girl in Caracas engaged to Carlos Raul, a mechanic. As they prepare for their wedding, Carlos Raul loses his job and decides to move to Miami to seek better opportunities, leaving Maria Clara to care for her sick mother and spoiled sister, Andrea. Once in Miami, he finds work as a mechanic and begins a relationship with a wealthy woman named Barbara, who helps advance his career. However, when Maria Clara arrives in Miami, Carlos Raul finds himself torn between his love for her and the luxurious lifestyle Barbara offers him, creating a conflict between his true feelings and newfound wealth.