Tell Funny Face to keep my name out of his mouth – Medikal

By Qwame Benedict
Funny-Face-Nicole-Medikal

Beyond Kontrol CEO Medikal has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to comedian Funny Face.

Children President Funny Face suffered a relapse earlier today and went live to rain insults on his baby mama and her family once again.

In attacking his Baby Mama identified as Vanessa, Funny Face accused her of sleeping with Medikal and other known people in the country.

But in a quick rebuttal, Medikal has gone on X to warn Funny Face to keep his name out of his mouth because he has had nothing to do with his baby mama.

According to Medikal, he has not slept with Vanessa as Funny Face wants people to believe and even if he did then Funny Face should be grateful that he(Medikal) slept with his baby mama.

Medikal, however, in the tweet disclosed that he sympathizes with Funny Face in terms of what he is currently going through.

He tweeted: “Someone should tell Funny Face that with all due respect I understand what he is going through but he should keep my name out. I never f*ked his girl, even if I did, he should be grateful.”

Source:GhPage

