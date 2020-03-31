Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known in showbiz as Obour who is also the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana has asked the management of the Ridge Hospital to come out and tell the whole world what actually led to the death of his late father.

The Musiga President made this known in a letter through his lawyers.

Obour came under various criticism after his father passed on last Friday 26th where it was revealed that he hid it from the doctors at the hospital that his father had just returned from the UK.

Also Read: Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

From another source, Obour was aware his dad was showing signs of the coronavirus but tried to shield it away from other people.

In Obour’s letter to the hospital management, he urged that they come out with the true cause of his father’s death through an autopsy.

The letter further stated that if the hospital feels it’s unable to help in determining the cause of death then the family would like to seek the service of a private hospital.

“if the medical facility is not in the position to undertake the autopsy within the shortest possible time, their client [Obour] will offer to contract an independent medical officer to undertake the autopsy, subject to the safety measures and regulations governing such procedures.”

Also Read: Covid-19: Obour clashes with Ridge hospital over father’s corpse

Read the letter below: