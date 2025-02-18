type here...
Entertainment

Telling Ghanaians am a Lesbian won’t stop me from preaching the word of God – Diana Asamoah

By Qwame Benedict
Diana-Asamoah
Diana-Asamoah

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has hit back at critics spreading false rumours about her sexuality, stating that their accusations will not deter her from preaching the gospel and speaking the truth.

Speaking on Angel FM, the outspoken singer made it clear that she has no intention of stopping her ministry due to baseless allegations. She described claims labelling her a lesbian as absurd, reiterating that she remains steadfast in her faith.

Diana Asamoah, who revealed some years ago that she is a virgin and waiting on God’s timing for the right man, dismissed the accusations as mere attempts to tarnish her image.

Her recent quarrel with fellow gospel performer Cecelia Marfo sparked the rumours. Diana Asamoah criticized Cecelia Marfo for firing her husband due to her awful attitude during their argument.

Instead of berating Cecelia Marfo for denouncing Prophet Ogyaba for having an affair, she advised her to focus her energies on getting her marriage back together.

In response, a TikTok user claimed that Diana Asamoah was in a same-sex relationship, which sparked intense discussion.

She stated that she is unable to get married due to her negative attitude and has turned to dating other women.

Diana Asamoah, however, has flatly refuted these allegations, stating that she is steadfast in her resolve to share the gospel.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Maame-Serwaa

I considered reducing the size of my boobs – Maame Serwaa

Chinese-accident

Chinese man involved in an accident refuses to go to the hospital

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways