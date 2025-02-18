Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has hit back at critics spreading false rumours about her sexuality, stating that their accusations will not deter her from preaching the gospel and speaking the truth.

Speaking on Angel FM, the outspoken singer made it clear that she has no intention of stopping her ministry due to baseless allegations. She described claims labelling her a lesbian as absurd, reiterating that she remains steadfast in her faith.

Diana Asamoah, who revealed some years ago that she is a virgin and waiting on God’s timing for the right man, dismissed the accusations as mere attempts to tarnish her image.

Her recent quarrel with fellow gospel performer Cecelia Marfo sparked the rumours. Diana Asamoah criticized Cecelia Marfo for firing her husband due to her awful attitude during their argument.

Instead of berating Cecelia Marfo for denouncing Prophet Ogyaba for having an affair, she advised her to focus her energies on getting her marriage back together.

In response, a TikTok user claimed that Diana Asamoah was in a same-sex relationship, which sparked intense discussion.

She stated that she is unable to get married due to her negative attitude and has turned to dating other women.

Diana Asamoah, however, has flatly refuted these allegations, stating that she is steadfast in her resolve to share the gospel.

Watch the video below: