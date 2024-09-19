type here...
GhPageNewsTema: Fire destroys over 500 structures in Tuabodom leaving hundreds of people...
News

Tema: Fire destroys over 500 structures in Tuabodom leaving hundreds of people homeless

By Armani Brooklyn
Fire

Fire has swept through Tuobodom, a squatter community in Tema Community 12.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, reducing approximately 500 structures to ashes and displacing hundreds of residents.

The fire, which started as smoke, quickly escalated into a large-scale inferno, causing widespread destruction.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), supported by the police, Ambulance Service, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), battled the flames for more than three hours.

Their swift response prevented the fire from spreading further, despite the strong winds that fuelled the blaze.

A team of nine fire appliances and nearly 80 personnel, including officers from the national level, were deployed to control the situation.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but many residents lost their homes and belongings in the fire.

-- AD --

In a nearby garage, personnel managed to save around 60 cars in immediate danger.

The GNFS had previously conducted fire prevention awareness sessions in the community, stressing the dangers of improper waste burning and the mishandling of flammable materials such as LPG.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
Accra
light rain
81.1 ° F
81.1 °
81.1 °
74 %
4.1mph
40 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways