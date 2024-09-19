Tema: Fire destroys over 500 structures in Tuabodom leaving hundreds of people homeless

Fire has swept through Tuobodom, a squatter community in Tema Community 12.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, reducing approximately 500 structures to ashes and displacing hundreds of residents.

The fire, which started as smoke, quickly escalated into a large-scale inferno, causing widespread destruction.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), supported by the police, Ambulance Service, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), battled the flames for more than three hours.

Their swift response prevented the fire from spreading further, despite the strong winds that fuelled the blaze.

A team of nine fire appliances and nearly 80 personnel, including officers from the national level, were deployed to control the situation.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but many residents lost their homes and belongings in the fire.

-- AD --

In a nearby garage, personnel managed to save around 60 cars in immediate danger.

The GNFS had previously conducted fire prevention awareness sessions in the community, stressing the dangers of improper waste burning and the mishandling of flammable materials such as LPG.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.