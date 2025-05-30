Tema: Man caught roaming around with human head (VIDEO)

Police in Tema have arrested a man found in possession of a human head near the Black Stars Line Harbour area.

The suspect, identified only as Ali, was apprehended while roaming with a concealed human head in a bag.

According to police sources, the victim is believed to be a man known in the area by the nickname ‘Cameroon’.

Ali, believed to be mentally unstable, was taken into custody by officers following a tip-off from alarmed community members.

Police investigators say the suspect gave two conflicting statements when questioned by the CID team.

In his first confession, Ali claimed he had a misunderstanding with the deceased. He said he attacked him while he was asleep, struck him with a concrete block, and later beheaded him with a knife.

However, in a second account, the suspect alleged that another man from the community had requested a human head, prompting him to commit the gruesome act.

Based on this version, a second suspect has since been arrested as police broaden their investigations into what could potentially involve a deeper criminal conspiracy or ritualistic motive.

