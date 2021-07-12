type here...
GhPageNewsTema-Motorway: Truck slams into toll booth
News

Tema-Motorway: Truck slams into toll booth

By Qwame Benedict
Tema-Motorway: Truck slams into toll booth
Motorway
- Advertisement -

Two precious lives have been lost after a tipper truck slammed into one of the toll booths on the Tema motorway.

As it stands now, the main reason for the accident remains unknown except some eyewitnesses account saying the driver of the truck was overspeeding.

In a video sighted on social media, one can clearly see that the toll booth has been completely destroyed.

Another part showed some of the toll booth attendants weeping for the loss of their colleagues.

Watch the video below:

We are still following and would update our readers as soon as we get new updates.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 12, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News