Two precious lives have been lost after a tipper truck slammed into one of the toll booths on the Tema motorway.

As it stands now, the main reason for the accident remains unknown except some eyewitnesses account saying the driver of the truck was overspeeding.

In a video sighted on social media, one can clearly see that the toll booth has been completely destroyed.

Another part showed some of the toll booth attendants weeping for the loss of their colleagues.

Watch the video below:

We are still following and would update our readers as soon as we get new updates.