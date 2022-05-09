type here...
10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2022 VGMA
10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2022 VGMA

By Lizbeth Brown
Serwaa Amihere, Berla Mundi and Sefa
The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was held over the weekend at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The two-day event which commenced on Friday, 6th May 2022, saw a host of celebrities and personalities gracing the event.

The female celebrities showed up on the red carpet in stunning outfits on the first and second day of the event.

These celebrities brought their A game in regards to their outfits and make up that caught the attention of many.

GhPage.com brings you the 10 best dressed female celebrities at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

ALSO READ: #VGMA23: Full list of winners for day 2

See photos below;

  1. Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

2. Sefa

Sefa

3. Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

4. Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

5. Hajia 4 Real

Hajia 4 Real

6. AJ Akuoko Sarpong

A J Sarpong

7. Cina Soul

Cina Soul

8. Sika Osei

Sika Osei

9. Chrystal Karyee

Chrystal Karyee

The award ceremony also saw electrifying performances from the Best New Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, Mr Drew, Kofi Kinaata, Samini and several others.

On the second night, Kidi of Lynx Entertainment was crowned Artiste of the Year after picking up the Album/EP of the year, Most Popular Song of the year and Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the year.

    Source:Ghpage

