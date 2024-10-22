GhPageNewsTension in parliament as NDC MPs occupy majority side of the house
News

Tension in parliament as NDC MPs occupy majority side of the house

By Armani Brooklyn
The Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament has taken over seats typically occupied by the Majority, escalating the ongoing standoff between the two sides.

Led by its leadership, the Minority made this move as Parliament reconvened on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for a much-anticipated session.

This bold action has further intensified political tensions between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), as both parties jostle for control of the Chamber amid a series of legal and political conflicts.

The Minority’s decision to occupy the Majority’s seats is seen as a reaction to the recent ruling by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who declared four parliamentary seats vacant on October 17.

This ruling effectively reduced the NPP’s numbers, shifting the balance of power in favour of the NDC.

With the NDC now holding 136 seats, they have become the de facto majority, while the NPP retains 135 seats.

The vacant seats include two from the NPP, one from the NDC, and one held by an independent MP.

