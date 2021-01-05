Tepa Manhene breaks silence on Nigel Gaisie’s death prophecy about him

- Advertisement -

The chief of Tepa in Ahafo Ano North, a district in the Ashanti Region, has finally reacted to Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about him.

On New Year’s Eve dated December 31, 2020, Nigel Gaisie among his numerous prophecy called for corporate prayer for Tepa Manhene and the Traditional Council in the area.

Without specifying what exactly he had seen concerning the chief, Nigel Gaisie called out his name right after stating that he sees doom hovering over the Ashanti Kingdom.

Known to be a ”doom” prophet prophesying the death of the late Ebony among others, people immediately assumed that his prophecy about Tepa Manhene was a death prophecy.

However, the chief in a recent interview has a different opinion about what happened on the night.

In response to whether he believed in prophecy, Tepa Manhene stated categorically that anyone who didn’t was delusional.

According to him, he took Prophet Nigel’s prophecy and all other prophecies seriously. He went ahead and thanked the man of God for disclosing what God had revealed to him.

The chief, Dr. Adusei Atwerewa Ampem, considered it a blessing for a man to have availed himself to receive a message from God concerning him.

However, he pointed out that the prophecy was not a death prophecy because the man of God only asked for Ghanaians and the people of Tepa to pray for him.

Tepa Manhene mentioned that the prophecy could be positive as well, as the prayer sought after could be to bring to pass some development that through him will come to the people of Tepa.

”Some of my subjects and relatives abroad sent me videos of the prophecy. I ask them and the people of Tepa to also pray for me so that any evil will be overturned. I don’t know the prophet personally but I have seen him on social media and on TV. I believe that we are all powerful as people and I do not take his prophecy lightly”, he said.