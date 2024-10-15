Terrible state: First hospital photos of Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son surfaces

Heartbreaking hospital photos of Esrald Amoako, the son of renowned Ghanaian preacher Bishop Salifu Amoako, have surfaced on social media following the fatal East Legon accident that claimed four lives.

The 16-year-old was reportedly behind the wheel during the tragic incident, which has left the country in shock.

In the recently shared hospital photos, Esrald Amoako is seen receiving medical attention, with blood visibly oozing from a deep cut on his eyebrow.

READ ALSO: Photos of the two young girls who perished in the fatal East Legon accident

A medical practitioner is also seen carefully stitching the wounded area on the young man’s face.



The accident, which took place in East Legon, has already generated significant public outrage, with many calling for justice for the lives lost.

While Esrald is yet to recover from his injuries, the ongoing investigation into the tragic event continues to raise questions about accountability and the rule of law.

-- AD --

Click on this LINK to see the photos

READ ALSO: Salifu Amoako’s son should endure the full weight of the law, no mercy – Prophet Major