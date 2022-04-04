“Terrorists are planning to attack Ghana” – Gov’t

- Advertisement -

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has stated that the government believes terrorists are plotting an attack on Ghana due to insecurity in most neighbouring nations.

However, he stated that Ghana’s security agencies are on high alert and prepared to thwart any such operation.

On Monday, April 4, he said these when answering questions in Parliament about Ghana’s security situation.

Mr Kan-Dapaah said “[We] remain on high alert to avert terrorist infiltration with proactive measures, counter-terrorism operations along the borders in the country. Safeguarding the country is a key priority for all state security agencies, we will remain vigilante.

“In recent years, apart from Burkina Faso, Mali, there have been a couple of terrorist attacks in Cote D’Ivoire, about seven attacks in Benin, recently one in Togo.

“Ghana has so far not been attacked, but we believe that we have to hold ourselves at all times to ensure that if there is an attack, we will be able to handle it. It does not mean the terrorists are not planning. We believe they may be planning, but we believe we have to do what is necessary to ensure we overcome them.”

He added that “At the beginning of 2022, we were all optimistic that we would be able to salvage the global economy from the ring of the COVID pandemic. But the Russia-Ukraine conflict further plunged the global economy into the abyss of economic catastrophe.

“The situation has been made worse by coups in [some West African countries] including Mali, Burkina Faso.”

“I want to state that Ghana is relatively stable despite a number of threats, both external and internal, that can undermine security and stability.

Mr Kan-Dapaah said that “these threats have been characterized by crime, land and chieftaincy disputes, piracy and the activity of secessionists,” he said, adding that a number of measures have been introduced to deal with the threats.