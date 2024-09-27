The Ghana Police Service has released a detailed statement on the arrest of the protesters last weekend.

In a lengthy statement, they addressed issues raised on social media from the arrest of a 68-year-old woman and a 13-year-old as well as, the alleged pregnant woman in their custody.

According to the statement, the lady identified as Grace Asantewaa, who many claimed was 68. She is not that age, but she was 50 years old and had a 12-year-old child with her.

It continued that since the lady didn’t want to be separated from her child when she was arrested, the police had no option but to pick her up together with the child to the police station but they later gave her bail for the sake of the child.

On the issue of the pregnant lady, the police statement mentioned that the lady also identified as Gloria Vera Louise never informed the police that she was pregnant during or after her arrest.

It went on to say neither she nor her lawyers told the court that she was pregnant when she appeared in court but the comments in town have it that she was pregnant.

The statement mentioned that pregnancy tests conducted at the police hospital and a private health facility came back negative indicating that she wasn’t pregnant.

Read the statement below: