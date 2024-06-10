The organisers of the Reunion Rave Artiste Night which was supposed to come off last week but got cancelled at the last minute have released a statement on the issue.

When news of the cancellation found its way on social media, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in a live video accused Stonebwoy of being the one behind the cancellation.

In a statement released by the organizers, they stated that they were contracted two months ago by the Executives of Jean Topp Nelson Yankah Hall popularly known as TF.

According to them, the executives wanted them to organise an artiste night for them which they agreed with the formal contract getting signed on June 5th, 2024.

It continued that they agreed on bringing Shatta Wale as the main performer on the night but to their surprise they saw a communique from the Dean of Students office cancelling the show.

They reached out to the executives who informed them that the issue had been solved and the show could proceed as planned.

On the day of the show, they were setting up and doing mic checks when the University security came and told them the event couldn’t be held because an order from above had asked that they cancel it.

The statement mentioned that this came as a surprise since they were informed all issues regarding the concert had been settled.

After several back and forths, it was agreed that the show could proceed but without a performance from Shatta Wale.

Read the statement below: